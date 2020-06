Estados Unidos. Trump se reuniría con Maduro solo para discutir «una salida pacífica del poder»

Unli­ke the radi­cal left, I will ALWAYS stand against socia­lism and with the peo­ple of Vene­zue­la. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppres­si­ve Madu­ro regi­me! I would only meet with Madu­ro to dis­cuss one thing: a pea­ce­ful exit from power!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020