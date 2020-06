Estados Unidos. Protestan en Atlanta por el asesinato de afroamericano a manos de la policía

Rayshard Brooks was unar­med, had been pat­ted down, sear­ched, and inte­rro­ga­ted for nearly 30 minu­tes by two poli­ce offi­cers in the Wend­y’s par­king lot when Garrett Rol­fe deci­ded to execu­te him. Body cam foo­ta­ge: pic​.twit​ter​.com/​4​X​O​T​y​b​P​UDX

— Cami­la (@camilateleSUR) June 14, 2020