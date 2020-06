Francia. Incidentes en París en una marcha contra la violencia policial

#Jus­ti­ce­Pou­rA­da­ma #Blac­kLi­ves­Mat­ter This is Assa Trao­ré. Her little brother Ada­ma was mur­de­red by the poli­ce whi­le get­ting tac­kled, like #Geor­ge­Floyd. Four years later, his mur­de­rers are finally going to court. Plea­se sha­re this, he needs jus­ti­ce. pic​.twit​ter​.com/​7​7​2​2​B​s​Z​b63

— La Queen Du Cun­ni (@LeRetour_DeMoi) June 2, 2020